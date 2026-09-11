OpenAI considering slowing the development of AI

OpenAI is considering slowing the development of advanced artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with comments chief executive Sam Altman reportedly made to staff this week.
Altman is said to have told employees that any such move might be taken in co-operation with other AI companies. He also reportedly acknowledged that some rivals might not be willing to follow suit.
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, declined to comment when Bloomberg approached it.
In recent weeks, employees at leading AI companies have publicly warned about the growing risks posed by advanced AI systems.
OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki said in a recent message that AI poses serious dangers. He argued that AI companies should “work together to slow future development where necessary”.
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Earlier this week, a researcher at AI company Anthropic issued a similar warning after resigning. The researcher, Jacob Coxon, said AI developers were acting irresponsibly and “playing with our lives”.
Coxon also warned that computer systems whose capabilities exceed those of humans could emerge in the near future.