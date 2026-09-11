PFAS linked to higher cholesterol, impaired kidney function, and abnormal liver enzyme levels

Illustration picture shows the site of the 3M plant in Zwijndrecht. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health problems, including higher cholesterol, raised liver values and signs of impaired kidney function, according to a new study of 1,734 people in Flanders.

The study, published on Friday, was carried out by KU Leuven and its partner organisation Environmental Health Care on behalf of the Department of Care.

Concern about PFAS is high, but knowledge of their health impact remains relatively limited.

PFAS are chemicals that break down only very slowly and build up in both the environment and the human body. Because they do not disappear naturally, they may pose health risks over time.

In Flanders, public concern intensified in 2021 after documents showed that soil around the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht was heavily contaminated with PFOS, a specific type of PFAS.

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This study mainly involved people living near the 3M site who took part in blood tests. Researcher Dr Pieter Jansen said the findings show only an association, not a causal link.

He said the study underlines that PFAS appear to affect health through subtle changes in health indicators and by increasing health risks, rather than by directly causing disease.

For example, people with higher PFAS levels were more likely to have higher cholesterol, but this did not directly translate into more cardiovascular disease.

The study found no link, or in some cases an inverse link, for other health effects such as thyroid function and the occurrence of allergies and infections.

According to the Department of Care, the results again show the importance of limiting exposure to PFAS by continuing clean-up efforts and reducing emissions.