Average rent in Flanders exceeds the €1,000- mark for the first time

Illustrative image. Credit: Benoit Doppagne

Average rents for all types of homes in Flanders rose by 2.3% in the first half of 2026 compared with autumn 2025, pushing the average monthly rent above €1,000 for the first time.

The figures were published on Friday by the Confederation of Real Estate Professions (CIB) and Korfine, based on an analysis of tenancy agreements signed through estate agencies.

The average monthly rent in Flanders reached €1,006 in the first six months of the year. The median rent, meaning half of homes were let for less and half for more, stood at €925, up 2.8%. CIB said 60.7% of all rental agreements still involved rents below €1,000 a month. That included 66.1% of rented flats and 53.7% of terraced houses.

After what CIB described as a soft landing in rental prices in 2025, the outlook for this year has become more uncertain. It said inflation, which had fallen below 2%, was pushed abruptly higher from the second quarter by the Iran war. Inflation then rose to more than 4%.

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A similar trend can be seen in the rental market, according to CIB. Rents increased by 1.1% in the first quarter and by 2.2% in the second quarter.

Because rents usually rise more strongly in the second half of the year, CIB expects the full impact of the inflation spike linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to become visible only later.

Flemish Brabant remained the most expensive province and recorded the sharpest increase in spring 2026, with rents rising by 5.98%. It is now the first province where the average rent has climbed above €1,200 a month.

Elsewhere, increases were more limited: 2.7% in Limburg, 1.6% in West Flanders, 1.4% in East Flanders and 1.2% in Antwerp.