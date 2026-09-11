Average rent in Brussels exceeds €1,400 for the first time

A 'For Rent' sign in BRussels. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Average rents in Brussels rose by 1.5% in the first half of this year compared with autumn 2025, pushing the average monthly rent above €1,400 for the first time.

The average rent across all housing types reached €1,401 a month, according to the Confederation of Real Estate Professions and Korfine, based on an analysis of tenancy agreements signed through estate agencies.

The median rent, which means half of homes cost less and half cost more, remained unchanged at €1,250 a month.

Although rents increased more slowly than inflation, CIB said the spring figures should be treated with caution.

Related News

Since 2019, rent growth in Brussels has typically slowed in spring before accelerating again in autumn, the organisation said. With a 1.5 per cent rise in spring 2026, it expects the same pattern to emerge this year.

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre remained the most expensive municipality for renting a flat and became the first area where the average rent exceeded €1,600 a month. Uccle kept second place with an average rent of €1,545, followed by Ixelles at €1,469.