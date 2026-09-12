Delays expected on Brussels-Antwerp route all day

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Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Brussels-Antwerp route this weekend because of roadworks at the Machelen and Antwerp-South interchanges.

From 20:00 on Friday 11 September until no later than 05:00 on Monday 14 September, works will take place at the Machelen interchange on the Brussels outer ring road and the E19.

During that period, traffic on the R0 coming from Zaventem, Sint-Stevens-Woluwe and Waterloo towards the E19 in the direction of Antwerp will be limited to a single lane.

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The Flemish Traffic Centre is advising motorists to avoid this route via the Machelen interchange if possible.

“The partial closure of the busy slip road to the E19 will lead to queues locally and could cause significant delays on the Brussels outer ring road R0,” said Peter Bruyninckx, spokesperson for the Flemish Traffic Centre.

A second set of works will affect the Antwerp ring road from 22:00 on Friday 11 September until 18:00 on Sunday 13 September.

At the Antwerp-South interchange, traffic on the R1 heading towards Ghent from the north and from the Netherlands will not be able to join the E19 towards Brussels directly.

The slip road to the Craeybeckx Tunnel will be completely closed while the Roads and Traffic Agency resurfaces the carriageway.

The Flemish Traffic Centre said the closure of this busy link is likely to cause queues and delays, particularly during the day, and warned drivers to expect difficult traffic conditions on the diversion route nearby.