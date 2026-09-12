Sun and clouds follow grey morning

Credit: Belga

Much of the country will start Saturday under grey skies with mist, fog or low cloud before brighter weather develops later, while a yellow warning for poor visibility remains in force across Belgium except in West Flanders and Luxembourg province.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, the morning gloom will gradually clear through the late morning. Sunshine and cumulus clouds will then develop, and conditions will stay dry.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday will range from 18°C in the High Fens to 23°C in the centre of the country and the far south.

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Saturday evening and night will remain largely dry, although cloud will gradually increase from the north-west. By the end of the night, the first rain is expected in the north, with minimum temperatures between 8°C and 18°C.

On Sunday, a weather front will move across the country, bringing heavy cloud, rain and showers. Temperatures will reach 15°C to 21°C, with moderate winds and possible gusts of up to 55km/h at the coast for a time.

Monday will begin grey again, with haze, fog or low cloud. Some drizzle may fall from the low cloud, before the weather turns changeable later in the day with sunny intervals, cumulus clouds and a chance of a shower. Highs will range from 20°C to locally 24°C.

Tuesday will start with plenty of sunshine, but another weather front is expected to cross the country during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures are forecast at between 21°C and 25°C.