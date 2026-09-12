Serial thieves with German car arrested in Belgium

Police pictured during a visit to the Brussels-Midi railway station, in Brussels, on Monday 16 February 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Two men travelling in a German car were remanded in custody on Saturday on suspicion of a series of burglaries in and around Harelbeke.

The pair were arrested on Friday after police intercepted the vehicle at about 8:00 in Venetiëlaan, Harelbeke.

One suspect was detained immediately, while the other fled the scene.

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Police launched a manhunt involving several local forces, with support from the federal police and three sniffer dogs.

The second suspect was arrested at about 10:00.

Investigators believe the men may be linked to at least three burglaries, including two in the Gavers police zone, which covers Deerlijk and Harelbeke, and one in the Midow police zone.

After questioning, prosecutors decided to bring the suspects before an investigating judge in Kortrijk.

On Saturday, 12 September, the judge ordered that both men be held on suspicion of a series of thefts.

They are due to appear before the council chamber on Tuesday, 15 September.