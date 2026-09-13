Rainy, stormy Sunday beckons

Rain clouds above the Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga

Sunday will be mostly cloudy across Belgium, with periods of rain or showers that may be heavy and thundery, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures on Sunday will range from 15°C in the High Fens to 21°C in the west of the country.

Showers will persist into Sunday evening, but they are expected to become less frequent and less intense than during the day.

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Overnight, haze, mist and low cloud may form and reduce visibility, especially in the Ardennes and in the north and north-east. Minimum temperatures will range from 12°C in the Ardennes to 17°C at the coast.

Monday will start grey, with haze, mist or low cloud, and some drizzle may fall from the low clouds.

As the day goes on, conditions will become partly cloudy with developing cumulus clouds and a local chance of a shower. By evening, it should turn dry with broad clear spells.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 20°C to locally 24°C.

Tuesday morning will be sunny in most areas, although local haze or mist may linger briefly before clearing quickly.

Cloud cover will increase from the west later in the afternoon as warmer air moves in, pushing temperatures up to between 22°C and 26°C.

A weather front bringing rain or possibly thundery showers is expected to reach the coast by late afternoon or evening before moving further inland.