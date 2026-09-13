Number of jobseekers learning Dutch doubled by 2025

Flemish Minister for Education and Employment Zuhal Demir pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 03 February 2026. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The number of jobseekers taking a Dutch language course through VDAB has almost doubled in recent years, reaching 56,353 in 2025, according to figures released by Employment Minister Zuhal Demir in response to a question from MP Ine Tombeur.

The data show that 28,836 jobseekers were enrolled in Dutch as a second language (NT2) programme in 2021. By 2025, that figure had risen sharply to 56,353.

The number of participants with little knowledge of Dutch also increased over the same period, from 22,228 in 2021 to 46,951 in 2025.

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As a share of the total, this group grew from 77% in 2021 to 83 per cent in 2025.

The number of successful participants also rose, from 21,136 in 2021 to 43,442 in 2025.

Tombeur said it was highly valuable that tens of thousands of jobseekers were making the effort to learn the language.

She said that mastering Dutch not only helps people build their own future and independence, but also enables them to take a full part in society.