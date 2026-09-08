Motorists confused by Dutch-only road signs on Brussels Ring Road

Traffic on the Brussels Ring in Wemmel on Thursday 17 October 2013. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Motorway signs in some Flemish municipalities around Brussels should be displayed in both Dutch and French, ruled Belgium's language watchdog following a complaint over Dutch-only signs in Wemmel.

Drivers entering the Brussels Ring Road in Wemmel currently encounter signs using Dutch names such as "Bergen", "Brussel", "Gent", "Luik" and "Namen", rather than their French equivalents "Mons", "Bruxelles", "Gand", "Liège" and "Namur".

Now, however, the Permanent Commission for Language Supervision (CPCL) found a complaint against the signs to be justified, according to La Dernière Heure (DH).

The case was brought by Gerfa, a group specialising in public administration, which argued that road signs in Wemmel should be bilingual because it is one of six Flemish municipalities surrounding Brussels with special language facilities for French-speaking residents.

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"The CPCL considers that road signs should be in Dutch and French given their importance to residents," the commission said in its opinion, as quoted by DH.

Gerfa president Michel Legrand described the current situation as "absurd", arguing that using only Dutch destination names could unnecessarily confuse motorists.

Flemish Region responsible

Wemmel itself already uses both languages on signs under municipal control, including street names. The motorway signs at the centre of the dispute, however, fall under the Flemish Region's responsibility and those of its Roads and Traffic Agency (Agentschap Wegen en Verkeer).

The Flemish administration defended the use of Dutch only, arguing that the motorway signs are intended for a wider public rather than specifically for Wemmel residents.

"Since these road signs are not limited to residents of the municipality of Wemmel but have a much broader scope, the Flemish Government has always considered that monolingualism should be respected," it told the commission.

The CPCL has given the Roads and Traffic Agency three months to follow up on its opinion, DH reported. The agency did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

It remains unclear whether the decision could have consequences beyond Wemmel.

The Brussels periphery has six Flemish municipalities with language facilities for French speakers: Wemmel, Kraainem, Drogenbos, Linkebeek, Sint-Genesius-Rode and Wezembeek-Oppem.

Gerfa argues that the same reasoning should apply across all six, potentially requiring a significant number of regional road signs to be replaced or adapted. The organisation said it could consider legal action if the Flemish Region does not take steps to comply.