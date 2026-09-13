Apartment in Flanders evacuated after eighth-floor fire

Firefighters in action on the scene of a fire rages in the Hautes Fagnes (High Fens) nature reserve, on Sunday 16 August 2026 in Waimes. Credit: Belga/Romain Rixhon

Many residents of an apartment building on Ruggeveldlaan in Deurne were evacuated on Sunday morning after a fire broke out on the eighth floor, Antwerp fire brigade said.

The fire brigade was called at about 9:25 following reports of a fire in an electricity cabinet on the eighth floor.

Everyone on that floor was evacuated, and several other residents also left the building.

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“The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries,” said Marie De Clercq of Antwerp fire brigade.

One flat suffered fire damage, while the corridor and a neighbouring flat were affected by smoke. The building is being fully checked for smoke and carbon monoxide.

As many residents were left outside, police and emergency services arranged temporary shelter in a nearby café.

The gas supply to the entire building was shut off, and grid operator Fluvius was also called to the scene.

Officials are now assessing how residents can be accommodated temporarily. Antwerp’s emergency planning co-ordinator is also attending the scene.