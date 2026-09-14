Brussels’ civil service already shrinking by 2.5% this year due to hiring restrictions

Brussels region Minister for Finance and Budget Dirk De Smedt. Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels’ regional administration has lost more than 500 full-time equivalent posts since the start of 2026, as the government’s tighter recruitment moratorium begins to take effect.

The number of civil servants fell from 20,792 in December 2025 to 20,265 at the end of July, a drop of 2.48% in seven months, according to Brussels Finance, Budget and Civil Service Minister Dirk De Smedt.

The decline became more pronounced after the recruitment moratorium was tightened at the end of March by the Dilliès government. In the four months since then, staffing has fallen by 338 full-time equivalent posts, or 1.6%.

De Smedt said the government aims to reduce staffing levels by about 300 full-time equivalent posts a year over the coming years. He said the latest figures show the administration is on track to meet that target.

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“The figures show that the moratorium is working,” De Smedt said. “In seven months, we have more than 500 fewer full-time equivalent posts. We are looking much more strictly at new recruitment and no longer automatically replacing people who leave. In this way, we are gradually gaining more control over our staffing costs.”

He said the policy does not amount to a blanket hiring freeze. Targeted recruitment will still be allowed where additional staff are needed to maintain public services.

As an example, De Smedt said the 2026 budget includes extra funding for additional personnel at the Brussels fire service. He also stressed that the staff reduction is being carried out without direct redundancies.