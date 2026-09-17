Canada joins European defense alliance Joint Expeditionary Force

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Credit: Paul COOPER / POOL / AFP

Canada has formally applied to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Wednesday after his meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The Joint Expeditionary Force, or JEF, brings together 10 European NATO member states, including Nordic and Baltic countries.

Carney’s office said Canada and the UK also want to deepen their economic ties alongside closer defence co-operation.

The two countries are also working together on the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

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The JEF aims to streamline defence co-operation among its members and improve their ability to support international missions, including NATO operations.

Also on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Canada could be offered the prospect of “associate membership” of the European Union.

Canada, as a neighbour of the United States, has been among the countries most exposed to the aggressive tariff policies of US President Donald Trump.

Against that backdrop, Carney has for months been pushing for a coalition of middle powers to provide a counterweight.