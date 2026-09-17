About 40 flights to and from Charleroi Airport canceled on Thursday

Empty check-in desks due to a strike at the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA). Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

About 40 flights were cancelled at Charleroi Airport on Thursday because of overnight strikes by air traffic controllers at Skeyes, the airport said.

On Thursday morning, nine departures and nine arrivals were cancelled. A further 12 departures and 12 arrivals were scrapped in the evening.

According to the airport’s website, all the affected flights were operated by Ryanair, by far the largest airline at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

An airport spokesperson said airlines were trying to limit the impact of the industrial action, for example by ensuring that aircraft based in Charleroi return before 22:00, when the stoppages begin.

Air traffic controllers in Charleroi first walked out on Wednesday at 22:00. They plan to stop work every night from 22:00 to 08:00 until 10 October inclusive.

Related News

The dispute centres on night-shift bonuses for Charleroi controllers. It is linked to plans for a digital tower in Namur, which in future will manage air traffic for Charleroi and Liège airports.

The controllers want their night premium to match that of their colleagues in Liège. Skeyes management has rejected what it says would be an increase to 160% of the current level, arguing that the two airports operate under different conditions.

At night, Charleroi handles very few flights, while Liège averages 27 flights per night, according to management.