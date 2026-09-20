'Kill everyone on the farm': Investigators identify Belgian suspects of cross-border drug violence

Credit: Belga

Investigators have identified the two men suspected of fatally shooting a 51-year-old security guard during the deadly attack in early September on the farm of drug trafficker Jan G. in Overasselt, the Netherlands, according to De Telegraaf.

The newspaper also reported that the wider group involved gathered in a warehouse in Belgium on the night before the attack, where they were allegedly ordered to kill everyone at the farm.

The two suspected gunmen were identified through witness statements, camera footage and forensic evidence. They are among 32 suspects who remain in custody.

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Sources close to the investigation said police now know the identities of both men. They are suspected of murder and/or manslaughter.

The same suspicions also apply to the rest of the group, although most of them are not believed to have fired any shots themselves.

Three French suspects have already given detailed statements. According to those accounts, the group was told to assemble in a warehouse in Belgium on the night before the attack, where those present were instructed to kill everyone at Jan G.’s farm.

Jan G., 28, was arrested on Friday near a motorway in Germany. During the raid on his farm, the security guard was killed and two police officers were also injured.

Dutch police also said on Friday that another suspect had been arrested in Belgium on 9 September.