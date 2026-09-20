Coalition partners to discuss budget for next year on Monday

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and his wife Veerle Hegge pictured during the family day of Flemish nationalist party N-VA, on Sunday 20 September 2026, at Plopsaland amusement park in De Panne. Credit: Belga

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has sent his coalition partners a draft budget note for next year, with the core cabinet due to hold its first round of talks at 10:00 on Monday.

De Wever announced this on Sunday during his party N-VA’s family day at Plopsaland De Panne.

He said the note should contain no major surprises, as the plans had been prepared over several months.

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At the same time, he warned that the negotiations would be difficult because the parties’ positions remain far apart.

“At some point you have to begin if you want to meet the deadline,” De Wever said.

He added that the opening phase of the talks may not be easy, but said the government must press ahead.