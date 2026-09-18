Court of Audit again criticizes federal government's financial reporting

SPF finances building. Credit : Belga

Belgium’s Court of Audit has again criticised the federal government’s financial reporting, saying major shortcomings remain despite recent improvements.

Each year, the Court of Audit reviews the public accounts for the previous year. A few years ago, under the Vivaldi government, the watchdog said it could not issue an opinion because too little information had been provided.

Since then, efforts have been made to improve the reporting, but the court said on Friday that significant problems persist.

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It said the general accounts of the federal administration still do not fully meet the requirements of regularity, accuracy and transparency.

There is still too little explanation of how the budget has been implemented. Responsibilities remain too fragmented, and accounting rules are not being applied consistently.

Of the 92 entities legally required to submit their accounts to the Court of Audit, only 62% filed their accounts for the 2025 financial year on time and with the required ministerial approval.

That was down from 66.7% a year earlier. According to the report, this hampers the Court of Audit’s oversight work and increases uncertainty over some financial data.