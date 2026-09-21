Bertin Mampaka re-elected as Brussels Parliament president

Brussels Parliament President Bertin Mampaka Mankamba pictured during an official reception marking the Iris Festival, the annual celebration of the Brussels-Capital Region, in Brussels, 8 May 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck.

The Brussels Parliament officially opened its new parliamentary session on Monday morning, with Bertin Mampaka re-elected as president of the assembly.

Mampaka, who has presided over the regional parliament since the June 2024 elections, was confirmed in the post as MPs returned for the new session. The remainder of the parliament's bureau was also renewed.

There was, however, one change among the representatives of Les Engagés, with Sofia Bennani replacing Mounir Laarissi on the bureau.

The bureau oversees the organisation and day-to-day functioning of the Brussels Parliament, including its administrative and parliamentary affairs.

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