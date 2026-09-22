Netherlands allows sex toys in women's prisons, Belgium doesn't (yet)

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

As part of a pilot scheme in the Netherlands, Dutch women's prisons are allowing their inmates to have sex toys, such as a dildo or a Satisfyer, in their cells.

The Dutch Judicial Institutions Service (DJI) launched a pilot scheme in May, which is set to run for at least one year, and is intended to reduce sexual misconduct.

"Healthy sexuality contributes to relaxation, better sleep and less frustration, and can reduce health risks arising from unsafe alternatives," the DJI told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Female prisoners are permitted to use "two neutrally designed sex toys", they explained. It concerns a Satisfyer and a transparent dildo.

Pilot project

This pilot project is in line with research conducted by Leiden University in 2024. Among other things, the research highlights the potential health risks associated with the ban on sex toys.

According to the DJI, the current ban on sex toys in Dutch prisons deprives prisoners of the opportunity to fulfil their sexual needs.

"Secondly, medical staff indicate that the ban may also entail health risks, such as infections, because other products – such as homemade sex toys – are being used," they added.

In Belgium, the situation is slightly different. Sex toys are not banned by definition; in specific cases, as part of therapy for example, they may be allowed. The range of erotic material currently available in Belgian prisons includes DVDs, TV channels and erotic magazines.

Additionally, there is an arrangement for "undisturbed visits", according to Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokesperson for the Belgian prison service.

Prisoners are allowed to receive visitors for two hours at least once a month in a separate, unsupervised room, she told VRT.

However, conditions apply here too: there must be a demonstrable relationship between the prisoner and the visitor, for example. "A partner must first attend table visits for six months."

While there is currently no specific policy on sex toys, Van De Vijver said that it is being considered. "However, I think, above all, that Belgian prisons have bigger fish to fry."

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