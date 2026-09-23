Belgian passport drops two spots in global ranking for visa-free destinations

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

While the Belgian passport is among the best in Europe and the world, it dropped two places compared to last year – now ranking sixth instead of fourth, according to the latest data by Passport Reports.

Belgium's global mobility score of 173 and access to 87.4% of the destinations surveyed means that the country's passport holders can easily travel to 173 destinations.

Of these destinations, Belgians can access 121 of them visa-free, 41 with a visa on arrival or other simplified entry arrangements, and 11 with an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). Out of the 199 surveyed destinations, Belgians require a visa in advance for just 25 countries.

As a result, Passport Reports ranks Belgium's passport sixth in the world – two places lower than in 2025, when it still ranked fourth.

The best passport, according to the report, is that of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a mobility score of 182.

Second and third place go to Singapore (175) and Spain (174). The top five is rounded out by Malaysia (174) and Luxembourg (173).

Third in Europe

Within Europe, the Belgian passport ranks third – just behind Luxembourg in second and Spain in first place.

People with a passport from Luxembourg can travel to 122 destinations without a visa – one more than those with a Belgian passport: Mozambique.

While Belgians are required to submit an electronic travel authorisation when travelling there, people from Luxembourg do not. However, like Belgians, their access to the destinations surveyed stands at 87.4%.

Spanish passport holders, meanwhile, get easy access to slightly more (87.9%) of the surveyed destinations. Those with a passport from Belgium or Luxembourg would need to request a visa before travelling to Nauru (an island country and microstate in the South Pacific Ocean), Spanish people can go there visa-free.

The regional breakdown also shows that Belgian passport holders have total access to the 46 European countries surveyed.

Of those, 44 are visa-free, while Russia falls into the ‘visa on arrival’ or ‘simplified access’ category with an e-visa scheme available for 30 days, and the United Kingdom is in the ETA category with a stay of 180 days.

No European destination falls into the ‘visa required’ category for those with a Belgian passport.

For North America, South America, the Caribbean and the Gulf States, Belgian passport holders also achieve 100% access.

In South America, all 12 destinations in the regional table are visa-free. For North America, 19 are visa-free, one falls under the simplified access category and three under the ETA category, while no destination requires a visa in advance. In the Gulf States, one destination is visa-free and five fall under the visa-on-arrival or simplified access category.

The remaining regional results for Belgian passport holders are 92.9% for Oceania, 82.4% for the Middle East, 82% for South-East Asia, 80% for Central Asia and 72.2% for Africa.

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