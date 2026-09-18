Eurostar unveils double-decker fleet with two-storey cocktail bars

Eurostar new fleet. Credit: Eurostar.

If you are travelling from Brussels to London, you could soon be sipping cocktails on a two-storey train. Eurostar has unveiled new details about its brand-new fleet, which will replace the current trains from 2031.

The operator promises a chic double-decker train with a cocktail bar spanning both levels, with a different atmosphere on each floor, as part of its new Celestia fleet.

Ordered from French manufacturer Alstom as part of a €2 billion investment announced last year, the all-electric trains are expected to start carrying passengers from 2031 and will increase capacity by around 20%.

The design includes a lower floor allowing them to fit within the restrictions of the Channel Tunnel and the high-speed rail network.

Eurostar has also said the trains' air-conditioning systems can operate in temperatures up to 55°C. Rail operators across Europe are preparing their fleets for future frequent heatwaves.

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The new trains arrive at a dire moment for Eurostar. Competition is steep over who dominates the trans-Channel traffic. After decades with little rivalry for international passenger service, other operators are challenging that position.

Virgin Trains has now been cleared to share the Channel tunnel with Eurostar, after receiving approval from the United Kingdom's Office of Rail and Road in late August. The operator can now move forward with plans for cross-Channel services.

Virgin Trains hopes to run up to 20 return journeys a day between London St Pancras and destinations including Brussels, Paris and Amsterdam.

Italy's Trenitalia is also preparing to enter the market. The state-owned operator is targeting 10 return services a day and has invested €2 billion in new trains from Hitachi.

It is also developing an €80 million depot south of Paris, allowing its trains to stay overnight in France rather than competing for limited space at London's Temple Mills depot.

Rail expert Mark Smith, who runs The Man in Seat 61 platform, told Politico that Trenitalia was currently "in pole position", with services potentially beginning in 2029.

That means Eurostar's cocktail bars could eventually be about more than adding some glamour to the journey. By the time the Celestia trains arrive, passengers travelling between Brussels and London might have considerably more choice over which train they board.