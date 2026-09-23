Elderly Belgian man murdered on French border north of Lille

The body of a 63-year-old Belgian man was found Saturday along the banks of the Lys River in Halluin (France), north of Lille, according to La Voix du Nord. The Lille prosecutor’s office has classified the case as a homicide.

The man was lying in a pool of blood when emergency responders arrived and had several wounds to his face, according to La Voix du Nord. He was discovered by a passerby. The body was found on the French-Belgian border, near Menin.

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The investigation is being conducted by the Interdepartmental Judicial Police Service of the Nord (SIPJ) in close collaboration with the Belgian Federal Police and the Kortrijk District Attorney’s Office.