Police union succeeds in negotiating extra €700 net annually for operational staff

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Operational police staff in Belgium will receive nearly €700 more net per year from next year after Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and police unions reached an agreement to increase a police allowance.

The deal centres on the uniform maintenance allowance paid to police officers. Under the proposal seen by Belga, it will rise by €26 a month before indexation from 1 January 2027.

That will increase the monthly non-indexed allowance from €9.43 to €35.43. After indexation, the rise is currently worth almost €58 net a month, or close to €700 a year.

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The unions put the proposal to their members. The liberal police union SLFP Police and the National Union of Police and Security Personnel (SNPS) approved it, their leaders told Belga.

Members of the CSC (Christian) and CGSP (socialist) Police unions, however, rejected the proposal. Only one union’s approval is needed for talks to move forward, meaning the proposal is regarded as accepted.

A meeting is due to take place on Thursday afternoon between union representatives and the minister’s office to formalise their positions.

They are also expected to discuss the “qualitative” part of the negotiations, which includes staff mobility, recruitment, end-of-career arrangements and a cafeteria plan, according to Eddy Quaino of CGSP Police.