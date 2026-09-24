PostNL opens their first package locker in Belgium

Dutch delivery company PostNL opens a parcel locker in Mechelen on Thursday 24 September 2026. Credit: Belga

PostNL has officially opened its first parcel locker at the Delhaize supermarket in Mechelen, as part of a plan to expand delivery options beyond the opening hours of its existing collection points.

The company says the new lockers will allow customers to choose where their parcels are delivered and collect them at any time of day, seven days a week.

PostNL already has an extensive network of collection points, but these are not always suitable for people who can only pick up parcels after closing time.

“That is why we are placing our parcel lockers in easily accessible locations, where people need them most,” said Arvin Willemse, chief executive of PostNL Parcels Belgium. “We look at the needs of the recipient and adapt our network accordingly.”

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According to PostNL, the parcel lockers are a logical addition to its current network of collection points.

Willemse said 97% of the company’s deliveries are successful on the first attempt, meaning parcels are delivered at the first drop-off.

He added that the lockers are also useful for couriers, because several parcels can be left in one place during a single delivery.

PostNL plans to install dozens more parcel lockers across Belgium by the end of the year, focusing on well-connected locations that are accessible around the clock.