Despite ban at school, teens spend just as much time on their smartphones

Illustrative image. Credit: John Smith

A long-term study by Ghent University suggests that Flemish teenagers make up for the smartphone time they lose at school under the ban introduced in late 2024, while reporting few clear benefits from the measure.

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir announced a general smartphone ban in schools at the end of 2024. After that announcement, Ghent University launched a study involving about 3,500 pupils from 20 secondary schools in Flanders.

Researchers surveyed the pupils in the second semester, both before and after the ban took effect. According to several newspapers, the findings paint a sobering picture.

Since the ban was introduced, teenagers have used their smartphones much less at school. Pupils appear to follow the stricter rules both during lessons and at break times.

Even so, many test the limits of the ban. Some 62% admitted they still use their smartphone secretly from time to time.

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The ban has not reduced overall smartphone use on a normal school day, the study found. Instead, pupils appear to shift that use to the hours after school.

“That means pupils use their smartphone more outside school hours,” researcher Marlies Van de Casteele said. “The time they do not have during the day to check messages or updates, they probably simply make up for after school.”

The research also points to several unintended effects outside school. Teenagers said they found it harder to keep their smartphone use under control, felt more restless or irritated without their phone, and were more easily distracted while studying.

Slightly higher levels of cyberbullying were also reported.

Supporters of a smartphone ban had argued that it would improve concentration in class, boost wellbeing and encourage more social contact at school. The study found no indication that those expectations had been met.