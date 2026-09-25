Average household water bills in Flanders rise above €500

Ilustrative image of tap water. Credit: Canva

The annual water bill for an average household in Flanders has risen above €500 for the first time, reaching €507 this year, according to the Flemish Utilities Regulator.

The bill covers drinking water, wastewater collection and water treatment. It is the first time the regulator has published figures on the average water bill.

Since the start of this year, the Flemish Utilities Regulator has also taken on the role of watchdog for the water sector.

For the regulator, an average household consists of 2.3 people. It says the average annual bill has increased from €489 in 2025 to €507 this year.

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The regulator is expected to give its view on next year’s water tariffs in the coming months.

For a household of four, the average water bill this year is €716. For a five-person household, it rises to €836.

Water bills in Flanders have climbed sharply in recent years. An average household paid €352 in 2020 and €410 in 2023.

The biggest increases over the past two years have come from water treatment and sewerage management.

An average household in Flanders uses about 70 cubic metres of water a year.