West Flemish farmers to receive more fire prevention tips

Ever wondered if wild raspberries are ok to eat? If they grow in Brussels it should be ok (after washing). Credit: Belga

West Flanders will step up fire prevention efforts at farms, with a new information session for farmers to be held in Ypres this autumn.

Governor Carl Decaluwé of West Flanders announced the plan in response to a question from provincial councillor Kurt Himpe of N-VA.

Figures from the Zone 1 and Westhoek fire services underline the need for action. So far this year, there have been 14 fires at agricultural businesses.

Between 2022 and 2025, the total rose to 116 incidents, 85 of them in the Westhoek.

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The governor’s services already organised a similar information session in Ardooie last year, attended by almost 100 farmers.

That initiative will now be followed up in Ypres in November, Himpe said.

He said the figures clearly show that prevention remains essential, particularly in the Westhoek, where farms are highly concentrated.

The session will be organised in collaboration with the fire service, Prevent Agri and the Flemish Public Waste Agency, OVAM.