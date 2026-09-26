Temperatures to stay above 20°C for five more days

Credit: Belga / David Pintens

Saturday will start mostly sunny and dry across much of Belgium, with temperatures reaching 19°C at the coast and up to 25°C in Belgian Lorraine.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, there will be more cloud over the west and north-west, with a band of cloud slowly moving across the country during the day. The south-east is expected to remain mostly sunny.

Rain is not forecast, apart from the chance of a little very local drizzle.

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On Saturday evening and overnight, spells of high cloud and clear intervals will alternate. Mist and local fog patches may form later in the night, with minimum temperatures in most areas between 10°C and 13°C.

After any early morning greyness on Sunday, the weather will turn sunny, with more high cloud developing later. It will be warm, with highs of 22°C to 27°C.

From the west on Monday, some rain or a few showers will gradually move in. The Ardennes should see more sunshine, while temperatures will range from 21°C to 27°C.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with maximum temperatures between 24°C and 28°C.

Cloud will gradually increase on Wednesday, with rain expected later in the day or during the evening. Highs will again be around 28°C.

The rain will clear on Thursday, but temperatures will fall sharply, with maximums of 17°C to 21°C.