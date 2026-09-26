Flemish youth sports platform falls victim of data breach

a man at a computer disguised as an anonymous hacker wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. Credit: Unsplash

Twizzit, a software platform used by sports federations, clubs and youth organisations, has suffered a data breach in which personal data, including information linked to Chirojeugd Vlaanderen, was copied.

Chirojeugd Vlaanderen confirmed it was among the organisations affected and said Twizzit had informed it of the incident.

In an email to its volunteer leaders, the youth movement said an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability in the platform to copy data.

The stolen information is said to include first and last names, profile photos and email addresses. Data relating to minors may also be involved.

Passwords, bank account numbers and payment details were not leaked, according to the organisation.

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Chirojeugd Vlaanderen has urged people to remain alert for fraudulent emails, phone calls or messages in which criminals try to obtain money or bank card codes.

It warned that information taken in the breach could be used to make such scam attempts appear more credible.

The breach is likely to extend beyond Chirojeugd Vlaanderen. According to its website, Twizzit serves more than 5,500 organisations and more than 1.2 million users.

Chirojeugd Vlaanderen said Twizzit had since taken steps to stop the attack, fix the vulnerability and introduce additional security measures.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.