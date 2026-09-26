Hundreds protest with empty plates in Brussels

a manifestation to stress the right to food by the Fédération des Restos du Cœur de Belgique in Brussels, on Saturday 26 September 2026. BELGA PHOTO MAX LOHEST

About 200 people stood in Brussels on Saturday morning holding empty plates to protest against growing food insecurity in Belgium.

The demonstrators, dressed in black, gathered in Rue de la Régence at the initiative of Restos du Coeur de Belgique.

The protest was timed to coincide symbolically with the anniversary of the appeal by French comedian Coluche, whose call led to the creation of Restos du Coeur.

According to the organisers, around 500,000 people in Belgium rely on food aid.

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“The situation is unsustainable. One in two organisations says it is overwhelmed,” said Brigitte Grisar of the Food Aid Coordination body at the Fédération des Services Sociaux.

“People are queuing for longer and longer for ever smaller food parcels and meals,” said Patrick Dejace, director of the Federation of the Restos du Coeur.

In 2025, the 21 Restos du Coeur centres in Belgium distributed 1,569,180 meals and food parcels, a rise of 134% compared with six years earlier.

At the same time, the federal budget for the purchase of basic goods fell from €27 million in 2025 to €15 million in 2026, the organisers said.