New renovation support in Wallonia - here are the changes

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Wallonia will introduce a new renovation support scheme on 1 October, replacing grants with income-based loans tied to the energy savings achieved by the works.

The scheme is aimed at the least energy-efficient homes and is intended to help them make a significant jump in energy performance.

It will apply to homes with an EPC rating of G or F if the planned works improve the property to at least a D rating.

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Homes with an E rating will also qualify if the renovation is expected to raise them to at least a C rating.

The new system is based on two existing Walloon interest-free or low-interest loan schemes, Rénopack and Rénoprêt.

Walloon Housing Minister Cécile Neven said the reform would replace a patchwork of complex grants, with more than 120 separate schemes, with a single, broader and clearer form of financing, combined with stronger support for applicants.