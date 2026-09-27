Firework vandal arrested in Flanders overnight

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Suspected powerful fireworks or petrol bombs were thrown at properties in Houthalen-Helchteren and Pelt overnight, causing material damage and leading to one arrest.

The first incident happened shortly before 1:30 on Sunday in Stationsstraat, Houthalen-Helchteren. Local police from the Carma zone later arrested a suspect.

The suspect was taken to the police station for questioning.

Related News

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office confirmed both incidents on Sunday morning. The second attack took place about three minutes earlier in Torenstraat, Pelt.

No injuries were reported at either location, and the damage was limited to property. In Pelt, two vehicles parked outside the targeted house were also badly damaged.

Firefighters from the North Limburg zone were sent to Torenstraat in Pelt to put out the fire. Crews from the East Limburg zone were called to Stationsstraat in Houthalen-Helchteren.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the two incidents are linked. A forensic team was due to visit both scenes on Sunday morning to carry out an evidence search.

Their findings are also expected to clarify exactly what was thrown at the properties, said Anne Loenders, spokesperson for the Limburg prosecutor’s office.