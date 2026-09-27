Flemish government continues budget talks

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels. © Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The core of the Flemish government resumed budget talks on Sunday afternoon as it seeks to find €1.6 billion to €1.9 billion in savings.

Talks had ended earlier than expected on Saturday evening. Coalition parties said there was no conflict at that point, but their proposals were still too far apart and fresh calculations were needed.

That number-crunching continued at cabinet level late into Saturday night.

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On Sunday afternoon, Minister-President Matthias Diependaele chose to first meet the deputy prime ministers. A wider meeting with all ministers was expected only later.

The talks are not expected to conclude before late evening or during the night.

Frustrations from recent days are still lingering, according to sources. One complaint is that, in the view of the other two parties, N-VA is still not making enough savings within its own areas of responsibility.

Another source of irritation is the continued leaking of proposals. On Saturday evening, a proposal emerged to link the amount of the care contribution to income.