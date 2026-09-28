The building targeted in the attack. Credit: Google

Another building has been targeted with an explosive in Antwerp with a message written on the facade that may suggest a connection to last week's double explosive attack.

The explosion occurred late Saturday night in front of an apartment building near Antwerp City Park in the Charlottalei. Though the front door sustained considerable damage, police reported no injuries.

Graffiti sprayed next to where the explosive was placed contained a slur directed at someone called 'Rassul'. This same slur was used in a previous attack in the north of Antwerp, when two explosives went off in the Hollandstraat and the Osystraat in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

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This earlier attack and slur were believed to be directed at Xavier P., who was convicted of smuggling drugs into Belgium at the start of this year. While he received an eight-year prison sentence, he remains at large as he fled to southern Europe before police were able to arrest him.

According to reporting by Het Laatste Nieuws, the attack is tied to a hijacked drug deal in August in which P. played a role.

The Antwerp police department told the Brussels Times that, due to the ongoing investigation, they could not comment on the explosion or any potential link with other cases.