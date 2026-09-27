Schoolboy survives stabbing in Antwerp

Credit: Belga

Two teenagers were injured, one critically, in a stabbing on Saturday on Turnhoutsebaan in Borgerhout, Antwerp, during festivities linked to the popular Reuzenstoet, police said.

The suspect fled after the attack and is still being sought, according to local police. The motive and exact circumstances remain unclear.

The critically injured victim is 18 years old. The second victim, aged 17, was also taken to Cadix Hospital but was less seriously hurt.

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Organisers of the Reuzenstoet and the Borgerhout district said the stabbing happened at the annual fair on Turnhoutsebaan after the parade had ended. In a joint response, they expressed regret over the incident and wished both victims a speedy recovery.

“It is deeply regrettable that this has overshadowed Borgerhout’s annual highlight,” said Koen Lamberts of De Reuzen VZW and Borgerhout district mayor Mariam El Osri.

This was the 314th edition of the Reuzenstoet and drew around 25,000 spectators, a record turnout. Organisers said the atmosphere throughout the day had been positive and relaxed, with more than 1,200 people taking part in the parade.