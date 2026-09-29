'Best and final offer': The proposed cuts to Flemish budget as deadline moves to Wednesday

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele. Crewdit: Belga/Emile Windal

As Flanders missed its Monday deadline for an agreement on the budget, the governing parties gave themselves until Wednesday to discuss the proposed cuts in the region's Minister-President Matthias Diependaele's (N-VA) "best and final offer".

While discussion over the budget started over the summer, Diependaele's administration was not able to find a definitive agreement on how to close a €3 billion deficit in the budget.

Over the weekend, talks stalled, as the Minister-President was forced to negotiate with each individual party to find a compromise.

In the early hours of Monday, following a night of frantic discussions, Diependaele presented what he called his "best and final" offer to the other parties in the coalition.

Following the suspension of the talks after a minister and a staffer became unwell on Monday morning, the Belga News Agency reported the contents of Diependaele's proposed budget.

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Among other measures, the price of service vouchers would increase from €10 to €12, despite trade unions urging the government to not change the scheme, as they fear job losses.

The cost of registering a new house would increase from 2% to 3%. Initially, this would only apply to houses costing more than €500,000, but the ultimate proposal did not include a limit.

The so-called Growth Package ("Groeipakket"), a financial support scheme for parents, would be limited in age, as children would only be eligible until they turn 23. Previously, the financial support would last until the age of 25 as long as the child lives with their parents.

Diependaele removed the Growth Package from its proposal after its reform of the €1,300 birth grant was rejected by CD&V (Christian Democrats) and Vooruit (socialists). The birth grant would be lowered from the second child onward. He wanted to transform the grant into an investment fund for the child, which they could access once they turn 18.

A previously rumoured increase in tax on energy usage by companies and the increase in the costs of water usage did not appear in the final proposal.

Flanders would cut €40 million in subsidies, mostly on culture. The parliament itself would see its budget cut by €3 million. Several government agencies would be merged to lower costs.

The expansion of De Lijn, Flanders' public transport company, would be halved.

The budget was supposed to be presented to the Flemish parliament on Monday. After talks were suspended due to Minister of the Interior Hilde Crevits (CD&V) becoming unwell, the deadline was moved to Wednesday.

Talks are expected to resume on Tuesday, with Crevits being replaced by Jo Brouns (CD&V).

The Flemish Government traditionally presents its budget on the fourth Monday of September. The Minister-President presents his plans for the next year, followed by a debate with the opposition.

The administrative deadline for the 2027 budget is 2 October.