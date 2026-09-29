US Ambassador promises investments of up to €20 billion in Belgium

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White expects American companies to invest €15 to €20 billion in the Belgian economy according to a statement made Monday evening.

White made the statement following discussions with the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, regarding a leaked internal note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that the US is no longer a "reliable ally" under the administration of Donald Trump.

White did not provide any details about the investments, only mentioning nuclear energy and defence companies as potential fields of interest. The ambassador wants to host an event at his embassy to connect Belgian and American companies.

According to White, the note was discussed briefly: "Only a minute or two."

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The note, drafted by the ministry's Caribbean and Americas team in late 2025, states that Belgian officials should cultivate ties with Trump's opponents to protect Belgian interests. Prior to the meeting, White had called the contents of the note "garbage".

Prévot’s office stated that the document in question was drawn up as a so-called “reflection paper”, something, they said, that is only logical, as it is the department’s task to analyse the international situation and to formulate policy proposals on that basis.

However, the document did not form part of a finalised political agreement on a strategy towards the United States, and was not a general guideline.