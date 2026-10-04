Brussels gets its first whisky, made by two expats in Koekelberg

The launch event on 26 September. Credit: Tipsy Tribe

After three years of ageing, Tipsy Tribe has released what it describes as the first whisky made in Brussels.

Behind the bottle are Aylin, from Turkey, and her husband Daniel, from the United States – a couple who left their professional lives behind to build a brewery and distillery in Koekelberg.

At the end of September, Tipsy Tribe Brewery & Distillery officially unveiled its first Brussels Whisky at its Koekelberg premises, marking the culmination of a project that began more than three years ago.

Only 64 bottles of the first batch are available, making the release a particularly limited one.

First put into barrels on 9 March 2023, the whisky has since been aged in virgin American oak. It is made from Belgian malt, corn and rye, following an American-style whisky profile.

But behind this first bottle is also the story of two expats who decided to change direction professionally and build something of their own.

From corporate careers to craft spirits

Aylin and Daniel came to Brussels with professional backgrounds far removed from brewing and distilling. Before Tipsy Tribe, they worked in more conventional corporate environments and in the EU bubble.

The idea of starting their own business gradually took shape. They had already been experimenting with beer when the Covid-19 period pushed them to think more seriously about what they wanted to do with their professional lives.

"We wanted to see if we could make this a full-time job, but also to pursue something that gives us fulfilment in life," Aylin told to The Brussels Times.

Today, Tipsy Tribe produces craft beers as well as gin, vodka, raki, liqueurs and other spirits. Whisky, however, required a different kind of patience.

Unlike most of the spirits produced at Tipsy Tribe, whisky cannot simply be made and bottled. After distillation, it has to spend at least three years ageing before it can legally be sold as whisky.

"You make it, you put it there, and then you have to wait three years," Aylin said.

The first Brussels whisky was made entirely in-house, from grinding the grains through distillation, ageing and bottling. Initially produced using small-scale equipment, the distillery increased its capacity tenfold in 2025 with the arrival of a new still.

The result is a 45% ABV whisky inspired by American bourbon profiles, but made with Belgian ingredients and in a distinctly Brussels setting.

Interest in the first release was strong: some bottles were made available for pre-sale and sold out within 48 hours, while the bottles reserved for sale at the launch event were gone within the first half hour.

The remaining bottles have been set aside for the brewery-distillery’s taproom, meaning visitors can still come to Koekelberg to taste the whisky by the glass.

For Aylin, that mix also mirrors the couple behind it. “The fact that this whisky is Belgian, but with a foreign inspiration, is a perfect embodiment of the multicultural nature of Brussels and our team at Tipsy Tribe,” she saif.

A whisky rooted in Koekelberg

The choice of location has an additional historical resonance. Koekelberg has links to the history of distillation, with Jean-Baptiste Cellier-Blumenthal having experimented there in the 19th century with the design that would become the modern column still.

"Belgium is known for its amazing beers, but what is less known is its rich history with spirits," said Aylin. "So having the first whisky made in Brussels in a distillery in Koekelberg is an ode to that rich heritage."

The couple also wants the project to remain connected to its neighbourhood. The first bottle from the batch was auctioned during the launch, with the proceeds going towards school materials for a local Koekelberg school, École Armand Swartenbroeks.

In total, the initiative raised more than €700, mainly through the auction, with additional contributions from guests.

The whisky itself was also met with positive feedback at the launch. "We received feedback that the whisky tasted great and had a very smooth finish. Medium oaky char and smoke on a silk body, hints of vanilla and caramel. Sweet, smooth, creamy and grainy finish," said Aylin.

For two expats who arrived in Brussels with careers in other sectors, the whisky therefore marks more than the launch of a new product. It is the result of a decision to build a new professional life around brewing, distilling and their adopted city.

And after three years of waiting, the first Brussels whisky has finally left the barrel.

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