Body found in car of missing man near French border

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

A body was found in the boot of a car in Menen on Thursday afternoon after police located a car belonging to a man who had been missing for about 10 days.

The black BMW had been parked in Dadizelestraat, near the cemetery, since Friday, 25 September.

A resident alerted police on Thursday afternoon after noticing that the car had been left there for about a week.

"The investigation into the circumstances of this unclear death is ongoing and will have to clarify, among other things, the identity of the deceased person as well as the cause of death," the prosecutor's office said.

An ambulance and the fire brigade were sent to the scene, and police set up a security perimeter.

Related News

The CSI team from the federal judicial police carried out a forensic examination of the area and the vehicle. During the investigation, a body was discovered in the boot of the car, the West Flanders public prosecutor's office confirmed.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death have not yet been established.