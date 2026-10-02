Belgian train operator wants to hire 900 people next year

A worker from SNCB/NMBS in Brussel Central. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Belgian rail operator SNCB/NMBS has begun recruiting more than 900 staff for 2027, with most vacancies in operational roles, including train drivers, conductors, and technicians.

The company said on Friday that it is looking to fill more than 200 positions in each of those three categories. In addition, there are roughly 150 vacancies in other roles and more than 70 in IT.

By launching the recruitment drive now, NMBS said it wants to get ahead in hiring for 2027, as the earlier new recruits are hired, the sooner they can begin training and become available for rail services.

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NMBS described the roles of train driver, conductor and technician as typical railway jobs that are unique and come with significant responsibility and a strong social impact.

As candidates do not learn these jobs at school, the company provides intensive paid training. Train drivers receive about a year of training, while conductors receive about five months. A new hiring campaign is supporting the recruitment drive.

The company is still recruiting for the current year as well. Of the 1,000 vacancies planned for 2026, 850 have already been filled.

In the first eight months of this year, NMBS received more than 30,000 applications.