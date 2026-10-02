Bomb threat in Mechelen causes evacuation of 1,700 students

Credit: Belga / Katleen Vastiau

A bomb threat prompted the precautionary evacuation of the Ursulinen school complex in Mechelen on Friday afternoon, with around 1,700 primary and secondary pupils moved to a nearby church while the buildings are searched.

The local Rivierenland police zone said the threat was made by telephone. According to police, an electronic voice may have been used.

An investigation has been launched. Because the message did not specify which part of the school complex was being targeted, the school’s management decided to evacuate all buildings used by both the primary and secondary sections.

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The pupils are being temporarily accommodated in a church nearby while checks of the premises are carried out.

A secondary school in Niel was also evacuated on Thursday following a threat. A search there found nothing suspicious, and the investigation to identify the person responsible is still ongoing.