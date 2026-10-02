Liège student protests turn violent as four arrested and shops damaged

This photograph shows a fire as high school students take part in a spontaneous protest against education reforms by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government and a rise in student fees in Liege on October 1, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Between 500 and 600 people took part in student protests in Liège on Friday morning, causing damages and the arrest of four people, police said.

According to a midday update from local police, three of those arrested were judicial and one was an administrative.

They said that some young people tried to force their way into several schools, overturned public benches, and threw objects at school buildings.

Several shops were also damaged, including the JD Sports store, whose door was damaged. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Shortly before 08:00, students gathered outside several educational institutions, including Liège Atlas, Liège 1, and the athenaeums of Chênée and Fragnée. Traffic disruption was reported on Quai Saint-Léonard.

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At about 10:00, the march moved through Place des Déportés and Rue Hors-Château towards the city centre, before participants split into several smaller groups.

At around 11:30, one group set fire to a bicycle and several scooters on Esplanade Saint-Léonard.

Police officers near the Athénée de Fragnée were also pelted with stones, after which demonstrators were pushed back.