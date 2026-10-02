Homeless man faces prison sentence after threatening lodging house and prison staff

Illustrative image of a court room. Credit: Belga

A homeless man who allegedly made death threats against staff at Hasselt prison and the operators of a lodging house in Genk is facing a 12-month prison sentence and suspended on probation.

The man was staying at a lodging house in Genk in 2024. At the end of April, the operators asked him to leave over his failure to comply with house rules.

When he was told he had to go, he allegedly threatened one of the operators, saying, “I’ll shoot your wife or son.”

Though he eventually left the lodging house, in the months that followed he ended up in prison. From there, he is said to have phoned both operators again and repeated the threats, prompting them to file a further police complaint.

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The man has also allegedly threatened several members of staff while in Hasselt prison, including a nurse working in the prison’s psychosocial service.

According to the case file, he blamed the nurse for having to remain in prison longer, allegedly shouting “if I see you outside, I’ll destroy you.”

A doctor and an official from a federal service were also reportedly subjected to repeated threats during his time in prison.

It is not the first time the man has appeared before judges in Tongeren. He has already been convicted three times for verbal and written threats.

The prosecutor said the defendant needs support rather than only punishment. “He needs behavioural training,” the prosecutor said, adding that he also needs guidance and stable housing because of his severe autism.

His lawyer said the threats were the result of frustration and his client’s difficulty dealing with people because of his autism.

According to the defence, he became distressed because he was unable to get answers about when he would be released. “Because of that frustration and stress, there was a short circuit and he made those threats,” his lawyer said. The court is due to deliver its judgment on 30 October.