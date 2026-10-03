Medical Reserve Unit initiative gathers 100 medical volunteers for training

Credit: Belga / Red Cross Belgium

A hundred volunteer doctors and nurses have gathered for the first time for training on infectious diseases as part of a new Medical Reserve Unit designed to be deployed quickly during acute local health crises.

The first training day took place on Saturday at the Institute of Tropical Medicine. Virologists Erika Vlieghe and Steven Van Gucht shared their expertise with the 100 newly recruited volunteers.

The volunteers can be deployed within 48 hours in the event of an urgent health crisis to temporarily reinforce regular care services. All are already active within the Red Cross and can be called up by the Department of Care during a health emergency.

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“The coronavirus crisis taught us that governments must not wait until a crisis breaks out before preparing,” said Flemish Minister for Welfare and Public Health Caroline Gennez of Vooruit. “With the Medical Reserve Unit, we are ensuring that extra expertise is quickly available when normal care comes under unexpected pressure.”

The volunteer doctors and nurses may be asked to carry out testing and vaccinations, conduct source and contact tracing, or support other measures aimed at bringing an outbreak under control.

Jan Poté, spokesperson for Red Cross Flanders, said more volunteers will be needed in the future. He said the organisation is continuing to recruit doctors and nurses willing to offer their expertise on a voluntary basis when a crisis requires extra support.