Brussels forced to look at cutting €120 million in spending due to budget deficit

Brussels region Minister for Finance and Budget Dirk De Smedt pictured during a plenary session of the Brussels Parliament in Brussels, Monday 21 September 2026. Credit: Belga

Brussels ministers met on Saturday for the regional budget conclave, where they must decide on measures worth €120 million to keep the 2027 budget deficit to €719 million.

The talks began at 09:00 in the Iris Tower near Brussels-North station. Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt said on Friday evening that the government still had key choices to make on both spending and revenue.

De Smedt said he had spent recent weeks preparing the conclave, first with ministerial cabinets and then through bilateral talks. He outlined the main issues still under discussion during an interview with BX1.

According to the minister, some of the items included in the budget target relate to investment, meaning new spending the government wants to commit to. At the same time, ministers are also considering new sources of revenue and measures to improve existing income.

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These discussions have left a gap of about €120 million, which must be resolved if the government is to meet its target of a final 2027 deficit of €719 million.

The aim is to reach an agreement over the weekend. Minister-President Boris Dilliès is due to address the Brussels Parliament on Monday with his general policy statement.

The assembly’s initial agenda had scheduled that statement for Thursday 15 October.