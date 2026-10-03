Police arrest 3 men in Antwerp on suspicion of chilling serial rape

Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

Police in Antwerp arrested three men on 23 September in connection with a sexual offences investigation, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Two of the suspects were remanded in custody earlier this week. A court will decide on Monday whether the third suspect should also remain in detention.

The judicial investigation began in May after a 50-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against her former partner, a 41-year-old man.

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He was arrested on 8 May and initially placed under electronic monitoring. He was suspected of rape, voyeurism and assault causing injury.

During the summer, the pre-trial chamber decided to release him under conditions.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered further alleged sexual assaults. Two more women, both former partners of the 41-year-old suspect, were identified as alleged victims.

Investigators believe the women may previously have been drugged and assaulted. The inquiry also pointed to the possible involvement of two other men, aged 37 and 50.

All three suspects were placed under arrest warrants at the end of last month. The pre-trial chamber later confirmed the continued detention of two of them.

According to Gazet van Antwerpen, investigators found thousands of images on the main suspect’s computer showing women who appeared to be victims of sexual assault. The report said the women were often in a heavily sedated state.

Some of the alleged offences date back to 2008. The investigation is ongoing.