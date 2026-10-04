Belgian researcher accused of scientific fraud at major Dutch university

Heyendaal castle (now serving as the Faculty Club of the university) is of old the center of Heyendaal estate, where later on most Radboud University buildings have been established. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A former Belgian lecturer at Radboud University in Nijmegen is suspected of scientific fraud after colleagues examining publicly available research data uncovered evidence of alleged misconduct spanning several years, Dutch media including de Volkskrant reported on Sunday.

The academic, identified as Y.G., specialises in work and organisational psychology. He has authored nearly 100 scientific publications and previously worked in Belgium, Canada and South Africa.

He also served as editor-in-chief of the respected specialist journal Group & Organization Management.

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The case escalated after Radboud University dismissed him without notice in late 2024 over fraudulent expense claims. Colleagues then reviewed research data stored in a public database and say they found signs of scientific fraud.

The controversy deepened earlier this year when a PhD defence in Nijmegen was postponed at the last minute. The doctoral candidate, who is G.’s partner, had used datasets belonging to the lecturer.

Those developments triggered three integrity investigations, two of which are still under way.

According to de Volkskrant, it may be the largest case of its kind in the Netherlands in recent years.

Nijmegen is not the first place where concerns were raised about G.’s scientific reliability. Similar doubts had already emerged during his previous posts at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and in Calgary.