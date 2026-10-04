Belgium enjoys last days of sunny mild weather before rains and cold hit

Illustrative image of stormy weather. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Sunny and mild weather will continue through Sunday and the start of next week, before cooler, wetter conditions arrive on Wednesday, Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute said on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny across the country, with only a few fair-weather clouds inland, mainly south of the Sambre-Meuse valley and near the Dutch border.

Temperatures will remain mild, reaching 18C° to 20C° along the coast and in the Ardennes, and 20C° to 23C° elsewhere. Winds will be light and variable, or from the north to north-east.

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By evening, the clouds will clear, leaving skies mostly clear to cloudless. However, mist or fog is expected to form quickly in the far north-west.

Overnight, the mist and fog will spread to other areas north of the Sambre-Meuse valley and may also affect some Ardennes valleys. Minimum temperatures will range from 5C° to 12C°, with generally light variable winds and a dominant south-westerly breeze on the coast.

The late-season mild spell is set to continue on Monday and Tuesday. A marked change is expected on Wednesday, when a much more unsettled and cooler pattern will gradually take hold. Rain is forecast to reach the country later in the day.