'No linear tax increase for the people of Brussels' Brussels government presents budget

Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Brussels regional government reached an agreement on next year's budget Sunday night, reducing the deficit to €719 million.

The agreement was announced by Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) and Minister of Finance and Budget Dirk De Smedt (Anders) before midnight on Sunay.

"A quarter of the budgetary targets we set for this legislative term have already been achieved," Minister-President Dilliès said. "The budget remains on track, and we are sticking to our objective: a balanced budget by the end of the legislative term. These budgetary efforts are freeing up resources to improve the quality of life for the people of Brussels and to enhance the appeal of our capital.”

The majority of cuts are found within the government apparatus, with the current restrictions on hiring civil servants being extended and several departments merged to gradually reduce the workforce.

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Road tax is also being reformed, which will see the tax burden shift depending on the type of car. Small city cars and zero-emission vehicles will be exempt from annual road tax from the second half of 2027, while the purchase of large and heavy vehicles will be taxed more heavily.

The government decided not to implement the planned increase in fares for the STIB-MIVB, De Smedt explained on Radio 1 on Monday morning. This led to a fall in revenue, so cuts were made to operating expenditure and the public transport investment programme was revised.

A sale of one of the two offices the Brussels regional government uses is also being prepared, as the entire administration would move into the office on the Place Royale.

Dilliès and De Smedt emphasised that the agreement prioritised critical reflection on government spending, instead of raising taxes. "No linear tax increases for the people of Brussels."