Nearly one-third of Belgian office workers weekly suffer from headaches

Illustrative image. Credit: Israel Andrade

Nearly one in three Belgian office workers suffers from headaches after a working day each week, according to a study by the workplace prevention and protection service IDEWE.

The findings, released on Thursday underline the need for a healthy workplace that takes account of both employees’ behaviour and the environment in which they work.

The study also found that many workers regularly experience other physical complaints. A quarter reported blurred vision or eye irritation after a day’s work, while half said they suffer from tired eyes.

"These complaints are mainly linked to the working environment: the desk, the chair, the height of the computer screen, the position of the keyboard and the mouse," said Bram Van de Velde, IDEWE’s prevention adviser for ergonomics

According to IDEWE, these problems may be linked to too little movement, poor lighting, noise and low air quality in the workplace. Van de Velde said office workers often fail to take time for a short walk, even though it can improve concentration and reduce the risk of headaches later in the day.

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Back pain was reported by 50% of workers, neck pain by 41% and shoulder pain by 28%. Three in every 100 employees said they had at some point been off work for more than seven days because of back or neck complaints.

IDEWE advises workers to drink regularly, get some fresh air and look away from their screen at frequent intervals. It also says employers should provide properly adjusted office equipment, such as adjustable desk chairs and worktables at the correct height.

The recommendations also apply to people working from home.